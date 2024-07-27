Top Government Official & Scribe Dies

By Own Correspondent- War Veterans permanent secretary and former Journalist Clive Mphambela has died.

The former Communications Director at the Ministry of Finance died of injuries sustained from an accident near Chivhu on Thursday.

Mphambela was also an economist and banker and worked for local banks, media outlets, and the government.

He also served as an advocacy officer for the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and as a senior business reporter for The Zimbabwe Independent newspaper.

He previously held positions as the vice president, secretary general, and chief arbiter of the Zimbabwe Chess Federation.

