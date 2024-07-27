War Vets Boss Dies In Car Crash Ahead Of Elective Congress

Spread the love

By Own Correspondent- War Veterans Permanent Secretary and former journalist Clive Mphambela has tragically passed away.

The former Communications Director at the Ministry of Finance succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident near Chivhu on Thursday.

Mphambela’s untimely death comes at a critical juncture for the War Veterans Association, which is preparing for its first elective congress in nearly a decade.

The upcoming congress is expected to be contentious, with significant implications for the leadership of the association.

One of the central figures in this turmoil is Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa, who faces accusations of creating divisions among the former liberation war fighters.

His leadership has been a source of contention, prompting calls for new direction and unity within the association.

Mphambela was a multifaceted professional, known not only for his role in the government but also as an economist and banker.

His career spanned various local banks, media outlets, and significant positions within the government.

He also served as an advocacy officer for the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and held a senior business reporting position at The Zimbabwe Independent newspaper.

Additionally, Mphambela was deeply involved in the Zimbabwe Chess Federation, where he held positions as vice president, secretary general, and chief arbiter.

The War Veterans Association, once a unified force championing the interests of former liberation fighters, has faced increasing fragmentation under Chris Mutsvangwa’s leadership.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...