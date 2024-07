Principal Rapes Female Teacher

BREAKING NEWS: SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DISMISSED FOR RAPING A FEMALE TEACHER

A principal from Congo Secondary School in Richmond,KwaZulu-Natal has been fired for raping a female teacher.

He allegedly abused his power and coerced a desperate temporary teacher into sleeping with him with the promise of a job.

