ZAOGA Church Elder Tries to Get into Bed With Teenager

Kwekwe, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Forward in Faith Ministries is at the center of a scandal, as allegations of inappropriate conduct surface involving a church elder. Stewart Mangwiro, who also serves as a supervisor at Coverlink Micro-Insurance Holdings, is accused of sexually harassing a 19-year-old female trainee.

Mangwiro used his position to engage in a series of inappropriate actions towards the young marketing agent. These allegations came to light after the trainee reported repeated incidents of harassment during work trips.

The victim claimed that Mangwiro would visit her sleeping quarters under the guise of providing work guidance. These visits allegedly included inappropriate touching and other indecent behaviors, which Mangwiro tried to justify as part of his mentorship role.

The trainee described her initial interactions with Mangwiro as seemingly protective and supportive. However, the situation quickly escalated. She recounted specific incidents where Mangwiro touched her inappropriately and even attempted to get into her bed while they stayed at a police station during a work trip.

“I remember times when I was covered with a fleece, and he would forcefully put his hand inside. Despite feeling extremely uncomfortable, I endured it because I was an intern and desperate to keep my job,” the victim testified. – B Metro

