Chiefs Warned About Insulting ED

Gwanda, Zimbabwe— In a stern address during the installation of Chief Kgwatalala, Senator Chief Mtshane Khumalo, President of the National Council of Chiefs, cautioned traditional leaders against publicly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Highlighting the importance of decorum and respect, Chief Khumalo reminded the chiefs that their appointments come directly from the President.

“There is a certain criteria one has to meet in order to become a chief. President Mnangagwa is the one who appoints us. At times as chiefs we forget that it is the President who appointed us hence some chiefs insult him in public,” stated Chief Khumalo.

He emphasized the need for traditional leaders to follow proper channels when expressing grievances, urging them to respect the authority of the President and to fulfill their roles in nation-building.

“Let me give you some advice, if you have any grievances, may you follow the right procedures and use the appropriate platforms to raise your concerns. Let’s respect the one who appointed us and let’s play our part as we have a huge role to play in building the nation.”

The remarks, reported by *The Chronicle*, come at a time when there is a growing need for unity and cooperation among Zimbabwe’s leadership to address national challenges. Chief Khumalo’s message underscores the critical role traditional leaders play in maintaining stability and fostering development within their communities.

The installation ceremony of Chief Kgwatalala in Gwanda provided a significant platform for Chief Khumalo’s warning, reflecting the broader expectations placed on traditional leaders in their conduct and interaction with the government.

– About the National Council of Chiefs.

The National Council of Chiefs in Zimbabwe plays a pivotal role in the country’s governance structure, bridging traditional leadership with contemporary political frameworks. Chiefs are appointed by the President and are expected to uphold cultural values while contributing to national development initiatives.

