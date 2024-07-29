Masvingo Karate Team Excels at National Tournament

By A Correspondent

The Greatwalls Karate Club’s coach, Sempai Cedric Chuchu, expressed his excitement over the team’s impressive performance at a recent tournament.

“I want to extend my gratitude to all our supporters, mentors, and the entire Masvingo community for their invaluable support,” he said.

At the Kwekwe national karate tournament, themed “Say No to Drugs,” the Masvingo team achieved notable success:

Munyaradzi Beno earned a silver medal in kumite and a bronze in kata in the 16-17 years boys’ category.

Denzel Muzerengi secured a silver medal in kumite for the 10-11 years boys’ division.

Danysha Musebenzi won a silver medal in kumite.

In the 6-7 years girls’ category, Anopaishe Nyandoro took home a silver medal in kumite.

Reign Chauke won a bronze medal in kumite for the 8-9 years category.

Kiarra Chuchu received a bronze medal in kata for the 8-9 years girls’ division.

Nyasha Beno secured a bronze medal in the 14-15 years boys’ category.

