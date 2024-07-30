Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation Now A Vehicle To Defraud People

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Timothy Gowo, the Zanu PF finance secretary for Mashonaland East province, has been accused of defrauding Harare businessman Andrew Baker of over US$100,000 in a fake vehicle donation scheme for First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation.

According to court reports, Baker lost more than US$4 million in various fraudulent land sale deals involving Gowo and his accomplices: Gerald Saidi (39), Lovemore Majati (35), Nigel Chimbwanda (39), and Nathan Gowoko (33).

In one instance, Gowo allegedly convinced Baker that he had connections with the Angel of Hope Foundation and persuaded him to donate a new Toyota Land Cruiser, valued at US$100,000, supposedly to benefit the humanitarian project.

However, instead of delivering the vehicle, it was sold at Duli Van car sale along Chiremba Road in Harare for US$60,000, with Gowo and his accomplices pocketing the proceeds.

Additionally, Gowo is accused of sending Baker a fake invitation to a SADC summit expo, asking him to pay US$7,000 to participate. The scam reportedly began in October 2022, when Gowo and his associates misrepresented themselves as sellers of land in Marlborough and Kuwadzana, Harare.

The accused were all remanded in custody and are set to apply for bail on Thursday.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...