Cheated Chamisa Says I Am Rebuilding Myself And I Will Be Dangerous

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has said he is rebuilding himself after being cheated by Zanu PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Posting on X, Chamisa said he was cheated by Zanu PF and Mnangagwa while his allies have betrayed his cause by siding with the enemy and the self-proclaimed Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

However he vowed that he is busy rebuilding himself and cannot be taken for granted as he is a dangerous man.

Since resigning from CCC, Chamisa has been quite and not much seen in public. He has kept the country guessing on his next move and at some point he hinted about launching a new movement with different colors but he has not shared further details.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...