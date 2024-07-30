Plight of Zimbabwe’s Security Guard Officers

Harare, Zimbabwe — The Unsung Heroes of Our Safety

Security guard officers in Zimbabwe have long been the unsung heroes ensuring our safety and order, yet their working conditions and livelihoods have been severely neglected. Over the past few years, their situation has worsened, culminating in a dire state that demands urgent attention and intervention from both national and international bodies.

One of the most critical issues facing security guard officers is the lack of wage negotiations since December 2023. The absence of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has left these essential workers vulnerable to exploitation and unfair labor practices. The current economic climate, marked by high inflation, has further eroded their purchasing power. Security guard officers, already among the lowest-paid in the formal sector, are struggling to make ends meet, with many slipping into poverty.

Beyond financial strain, the working conditions of security guard officers are deplorable. They are often required to work long hours without adequate rest, facing physical dangers daily. The lack of an updated CBA means that these issues remain unaddressed, leading to low morale and high turnover rates within the industry.

The Zimbabwe National Security Association (ZINSA), the Zimbabwe Progressive Indigenous Security Association (ZIPISA), and the Private Security Workers Union (PSWU) have come under heavy criticism for their failure to advocate effectively for the rights and welfare of security guard officers. ZINSA, representing employers in the security industry, has been accused of prioritizing profit over the welfare of workers. Their reluctance to engage in meaningful negotiations and resistance to wage increases has left many workers feeling abandoned and marginalized. ZIPISA has faced criticism for its lack of transparency and accountability. Their failure to address the grievances of security workers and perceived collusion with employers undermines their credibility as a representative body. The PSWU, which should be the voice of security officers, has been scrutinized for corruption, mismanagement, and ineffectiveness. Many workers feel that the PSWU is more concerned with its own interests than with advocating for better wages and working conditions.

Given the severity of the situation, there is an urgent need for intervention at the highest levels. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is being called upon to address the plight of security officers. As the head of state, President Mnangagwa has the authority to initiate discussions and drive meaningful changes in the security industry. Presidential intervention could take several forms: facilitating negotiations between employers and workers to establish a fair and equitable CBA, advocating for the implementation of minimum wage laws and better enforcement of labor regulations to protect security officers, and promoting policies that enhance the professionalization and regulation of the security industry to ensure that workers receive the respect and compensation they deserve.

In addition to national intervention, there is a need for support from international labor organizations and civic societies in Zimbabwe. The International Labour Organization (ILO) and other global bodies can provide oversight and pressure to ensure that the rights of security guard officers are protected. Civic societies in Zimbabwe can amplify the voices of these workers and advocate for their rights on a broader platform.

The plight of security guard officers in Zimbabwe is a pressing issue that cannot be ignored. The absence of a new CBA since December 2023, coupled with the appalling behavior of key stakeholders, has left these essential workers in a precarious position. It is crucial that both national and international bodies intervene to address these issues and ensure that security guard officers receive fair treatment and compensation. Only through concerted efforts and meaningful dialogue can we hope to improve the lives of those who play a vital role in maintaining safety and order in Zimbabwe.- ZimEye

