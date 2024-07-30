Watch: Police Getting Training On How To Crash Chamisa Supporters Planning To Protest During SADC Summit

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- A video of anti-riot police conducting drills on how to beat up protesters during the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit on August 17 has gone viral on social media.

The government has initiated a crackdown on opposition members planning protests against unresolved political disputes during the forthcoming regional summit.

Zimbabwe will host the 44th SADC Summit on August 17, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to assume the role of chairperson of the sub-regional organization.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...