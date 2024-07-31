Chiwenga Insists Zimbabwe Is Open For Business

Vice President General (Retired) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga asserts that Zimbabwe remains a secure and appealing destination for investment, thanks to the government’s policies aimed at fostering a business-friendly environment.

This Monday, sixteen investment promotion agencies from the SADC region gathered in Harare for a regional investment conference, held alongside the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week.

In his keynote address, Vice President Chiwenga reaffirmed the Zimbabwean government’s dedication to establishing a safe and conducive business climate.

