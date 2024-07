Kwekweza Abducted At The Airport

By Political Reporter- The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has sent an abduction alert for female human rights activist and student leader Namatayi Kwekweza and three others.

The four were abducted by state security at the Robert Mugabe Internationa Airport Wednesday.

We are greatly concerned about the whereabouts of pro-democracy campaigner @namataik_ & 2 other people, who reached out to us, after they were removed from a plane at Robert Mugabe International Airport. We are trying to ascertain their whereabouts & what is happening to them. pic.twitter.com/iXAi2ITxZZ — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) July 31, 2024

