DeMbare Announce CAF Squad
1 August 2024
Dynamos have announced a twenty-five man squad for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Glamour Boys will play ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary round.

Due to unavailability of local stadiums, Dembare will play their home leg at Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.

A statement by Dynamos reads: “The Club would like to confirm that the first leg of our Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup 1st Preliminary Round tie against ZESCO United FC (Zambia) will be held at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday 18 August 2024.

“Details of the entry charges and for those that would want to travel to support the team in Gaborone will be made available in due course.”

Here is the registered Dynamos squad for the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

  1. Prince Tafiremutsa (GK)
  2. Emmanuel Jalai
  3. Freddy Lyndon Alick
  4. Frank Makarati
  5. Donald Dzvinyai
  6. Donald Mudadi
  7. Elton Chikona
  8. Emmanuel Paga
  9. Sadney Uri-Khob
  10. Issa Sadiki
  11. Valentine Kadonzvo
  12. Nomore Chinyerere
  13. Martin Mapisa (GK)
  14. Ansa Botchway
  15. Emmanuel Ziocha
  16. Eli Ilunga
  17. Keith Madera
  18. Kevin Moyo
  19. Temptation Chiwunga
  20. Diego Musiyiwa
  21. Tendai Magwaza
  22. Tanaka Shandirwa
  23. Tatenda Makoni (GK)
  24. Shadreck Nyahwa
  25. Alex Mandinyenya

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe