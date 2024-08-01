Jerry Kanjanga Went Missing Soon After Clashing With Mai Titi

Harare, Zimbabwe – August 1, 2024

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | The whereabouts of Jeremiah Kanjanga, commonly known as Jerry, have remained unknown since his sudden disappearance in 2018. His last known public activity was a contentious accusation against popular socialite Felistas Murata, also known as Mai Titi, claiming she had infected him with an undisclosed disease.

Kanjanga’s disappearance has sparked fears that he may have been killed at a residence in Marlborough, Harare. This speculation has gained traction following recent social media activity and the resurgence of public interest in his case. Just three days ago, Mai Titi was confronted by a group of women spearheading the hashtag campaign, “Jerry aripi wakamuitei?” (“Where is Jerry, what did you do to him?”).

Prior to his disappearance, Mai Titi had launched several accusations against Kanjanga, including allegations of laptop theft and hacking Facebook accounts. These charges intensified the animosity between the two, culminating in the public altercation over the disease accusation.



Missing…Jerry Kanjanga

Notably, Kanjanga’s Facebook account, which hosted his accusations against Mai Titi, vanished from the internet soon after he was declared missing. This development has further fueled rumors and speculation regarding his fate.

A significant piece of evidence that may shed light on the mystery is Mai Titi’s last message about Kanjanga, posted on August 11, 2018. The message reads:

“I’m calling upon everyone who is looking for this guy. Jeremiah Kanjanga, the guy in a gray jacket with a pink tie in the picture. Everyone who has had their laptops stolen, pages hacked, fake chats created, or money stolen through Bitcoin by this man, as well as anyone who has worked with him and had their bank accounts hacked, should come forward. Anyone who has ever been blackmailed by this guy and is looking for him, please come through.

All those who have messaged me, call me and I will lead you to him. We found him and he has been coming to court with his brothers. My laptops were stolen, and he was ordered to return the money. He was sentenced to community service but I am not done yet with him. He must answer for the fake page issue.

Don’t be deceived by his looks; this guy is an international criminal owning six SIM cards from different countries yet he has never been to any of them. He can hack your WhatsApp and read everything on your phone while you are online. He can create fake chats and more. Never trust him with your laptop. He lies that he has a TV station and targets people with fame and business people. Many have invested in this guy and never got anything. He steals hard-earned money claiming it’s for investments. Some conmen you will never believe until you experience it yourself.

Warning to all: Get in touch, we now know where to find him.”

The resurfacing of this post has ignited public curiosity and concern over Kanjanga’s fate. As authorities continue to investigate, the community remains on edge, seeking answers to the enduring question: Do you know happened to Jerry Kanjanga? Contact ZimEye.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

