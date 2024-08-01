New Warriors Coach Michael Nees Outlines Vision for National Team

Michael Nees, the newly appointed coach of the Warriors, has unveiled his strategic plan for the national team. The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee confirmed Nees’s role on Tuesday, marking a significant development for Zimbabwean football.

In an interview with ZIFA Media, Nees emphasized that while Zimbabwe boasts a pool of talented players, there is a need to enhance their performance to reach new heights. “I am a modern and innovative coach, focused on international challenges and capable of thinking outside the box to gain a competitive edge,” Nees said.

He acknowledged the Warriors’ potential but stressed the importance of avoiding predictability to secure qualifications for the FIFA World Cup and the African Cup of Nations. “I am confident in achieving these goals due to my expertise in enhancing key performance factors and making impactful changes swiftly.”

Nees committed to guiding the national team with dedication and professionalism, aiming to create a winning squad that will make Zimbabwe proud. His first challenge will come in early September with the start of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J. The Warriors will kick off their campaign

