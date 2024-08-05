Mnangagwa Apologist Says Kalimbwe Is A Nobody In Zambia

By Taurai Kandishaya

I’m currently in Zambia, celebrating President ED Mnangagwa’s new role as SADC chairman.

The excitement here is truly amazing, and I’ve had the chance to discuss this landmark event on two of Zambia’s major TV stations, Muvi TV and Diamond TV. Both channels have done a fantastic job capturing the enthusiasm and joy of this moment.

While here, I’ve discovered something interesting.

Joseph Kalimbwe, who has been making bold claims about his influence, is actually not known in Zambia. After talking with journalists from major media outlets, it’s clear that ‘no one here knows him’.

His supposed influence appears to be a fabrication by some groups in Zimbabwe, pushing their own agendas.

One such agenda is the suggestion to move the SADC Summit from Zimbabwe; an idea that reflects a schoolboy’s understanding of diplomacy.

This suggestion not only reveals a lack of basic diplomatic knowledge but also raises a red flag about the credibility of those behind it. Many Zambians find this proposal both surprising and amusing!

For Zimbabweans, it’s essential to realize that engaging with Joseph Kalimbwe does not translate to engaging Zambians.

His opinions do not reflect the sentiments of the Zambian people. Given this situation, it’s important to set the record straight.

I challenge Kalimbwe to a public debate here in Zambia. Let’s clarify the facts and address any misinformation.

