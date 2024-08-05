Mnangagwa Performs Duties Of A Ward Councillor

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proudly announced the reconstruction of the Holy Cross Dam in Chirumanzu, a project he claims as a significant achievement of his administration.

The dam, which had collapsed in 2007, was officially recommissioned on Friday.

In his statement, Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of the dam, stating, “Today, I had the honour of commissioning the rebuilt Holy Cross Dam in Chirumanzu District.

This vital infrastructure has been reconstructed to benefit our community by providing water for irrigation, drinking, and agriculture.”

Mnangagwa positioned this project within the broader context of his Vision 2030, underscoring its role in improving food security and stimulating economic activities.

The dam is expected to support local schools, a hospital, and businesses, contributing to regional development.

Despite the President’s enthusiastic endorsement, some observers argue that commissioning such a project is a task that could be handled at a local government level, such as by a Councillor.

Nonetheless, Mnangagwa’s announcement reflects his ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and his vision for a prosperous Zimbabwe.

