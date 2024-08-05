The R8 Million Bull Is Originally From Zimbabwe

By Business Reporter – The Bull that was bought by a Hwedza-based farmer, Collins Tafireyi, for R8 million in South Africa was bred in Zimbabwe.

A cattle expert identified as Bothwell Chikombora revealed this information and said the father of that bull was killed by lightning two years ago in Zimbabwe.

He said before the father of the bull died, its sperm had been sold to a South African farmer whom Tafireyi bought the bull from.

The amount of money Tafireyi paid for the bull has raised several critical questions and concerns, especially considering the struggling economy of Zimbabwe.

The sheer amount spent on a single bull seems extravagant and imprudent.

Tafireyi made headlines over the weekend by purchasing a bull in South Africa for a staggering R8 million (US$444,000).

Tafireyi broke the auction record at the Hurwitz Farming Production Auction by acquiring a remarkable Boran Stud bull, Lot 10 Cyclone, for an unprecedented price.

The auction took place at Bull Ring Auction House and drew widespread attention within the cattle breeding community.

Tafireyi, a Boran breeder from Sinyo Boran Stud in Hwedza, Mashonaland East province, Zimbabwe, outbid his friend and neighbor, Rogers Sithole of Black Ox Farming, in a fiercely contested bidding war.

This record-setting acquisition marks a significant milestone for Tafireyi, who is only three years into the specialized cattle breeding business.

“This is not about the price; it’s about getting what I want,” Tafireyi said. “I’m building the biggest and best brands in Africa. Cyclone really caught my eye six months ago, and when he became available, I was determined to get him at any cost.”

While Tafireyi’s determination and ambition are evident, his purchase has raised several critical questions and concerns:

In a country where many citizens struggle to meet basic needs, such an extravagant expenditure on a bull appears disconnected from the economic realities faced by the majority.

This disparity can provoke public discontent and raise questions about the sources of such wealth.

The origin of the funds used for this purchase warrants scrutiny.

In a nation with prevalent economic challenges, the ability to spend US$444,000 on a bull could suggest access to substantial and potentially questionable financial resources.

While Tafireyi emphasizes the importance of genetics and future potential, the immediate tangible benefits of such an investment are not clear.

The long-term gains from improved genetics must be critically evaluated against the immediate financial outlay, especially in a volatile economic environment.

This high-profile purchase may affect public perception of the agricultural sector and the individual involved.

It could either inspire other breeders to invest similarly in high-quality genetics or provoke backlash against perceived elitism and misallocation of resources.

While the acquisition of Cyclone may signify a strategic investment in the future of cattle breeding in Zimbabwe, it also raises critical questions about economic priorities, financial transparency, and the broader implications of such an expenditure in a struggling economy.

Tafireyi’s bold move underscores the complexities and contradictions inherent in investing large sums in specialized livestock breeding amid widespread economic hardship.

This is Picasso, the father of Cyclone, the Boran bull that was recently purchased by Zimbabwean Stud breeder Collen Tafireyi for R8 million (US$444K). Picasso was the greatest Boran bull, sadly killed by lightning in 2022.



💉 Semen — R33k/straw#Zimbabwe @KMutisi @MoLAFWRD_Zim pic.twitter.com/6etMHClRIk — Bothwell Chikombora (@Chikombora) August 5, 2024

