WestProp Unveils State-Of-Art Apartments

Spread the love

By Business Reporter- TRENDSETTING Westprop Holdings is introducing the first ever apartments north of Harare Drive at the US$4 billion Pomona City, dubbed “ a city within a city” because of its mixed-use features which combine residential, commercial and recreational, creating a mini-city within its ecosystem.

The apartments are part of the package for the live, work, shop and play-themed gated estate, which comes with a shopping mall, schools, churches, recreational facilities, office complexes and a mixed-use tower building.

Construction of the 24 blocks of walk-up flats comprising 384 units begins this year and is a “deliberate response to middle income accommodation”.

The four-floor apartments will be built in phases 1, B, and C. They will have 1 and 2 bedrooms with options to make some of them three-roomed depending on market demands.

Westprop Holdings CEO Mr Ken Sharpe is upbeat with the upcoming development, describing it as “a game-changer in providing accommodation and in helping reduce the housing unit backlog”.

“We have listened to the market and understood its needs. We are going ahead with the construction of the apartments at Pomona City to address the growing housing demand,” he said.

“There will be lots of activity at Pomona. Very soon people who bought into phase 1A will start erecting their buildings while those in phase 1B and C are already doing so,” said Mr Sharpe.

The requisite offsite services for the apartments’ site is already available while in phase 1 roads construction is underway.

Chief Projects Officer Mr Mandla Ndebele has previously indicated that because of the asphalt roads being constructed Pomona City will be “the best place to live and enjoy street driving”.

Pomona City is a gated community providing a secure and private environment for its residents setting it apart from its neighbours.

Chief Operating officer Mrs Tatiana Ellis says Pomona stands out from other developments because it has its own urban plan that includes roads, public spaces and utilities which further reinforces its “City within a City” status.

Key infrastructure such as the Pomona US$630k multi-purpose gatehouse is already operational together with water storm drains and water reticulation.

The lifestyle community development combines use of technology, communal living spaces and unique social amenities that differentiate the estate from the traditional suburban designs.

The social amenities are exclusively reserved for the owners of properties to preserve privacy and uphold value.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...