Leave Macheso Alone, Zimbabweans Tell Varakashi

By A Correspondent

Angry music fans in Zimbabwe have strongly rebuffed recent criticisms of sungura icon Alick Macheso by Zanu PF Varakashi. On Monday, Varakashi accused Macheso of not uploading his new album songs on YouTube and other social media platforms due to lack of data.

In response, irate fans took to social media to defend the legendary musician:

Isheanesu Chukucha commented:

“Macheso has already done more for the community by drilling boreholes where others, including Chivhayo and even ED, failed to provide water. Why criticize someone who is helping citizens selflessly? A person with dedicated fiber optic at home still cannot manage to afford a US$3 data package, yet he has invested over US$10,000 in community projects. The hatred against him is clear.”

Ovie Chicconto added:

“Macheso draws people from all walks of life to his performances, unlike those who wield guns and seek to intimidate. His work speaks for itself.”

Leo Karuu stated:

“We ask that you refrain from such attacks. Macheso, with his compassion and dedication to helping the Zimbabwean people, deserves our gratitude. He is not a politician but a musician who loves his country and its people, regardless of political affiliations.”

The strong support from fans underscores Macheso’s revered status in Zimbabwean society, contrasting sharply with the criticisms from Zanu PF Varakashi.

