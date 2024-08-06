ZRP Denies Ban on Public Gatherings Ahead of SADC Summit

By A Correspondent

In a statement released on Friday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) addressed recent social media rumors claiming that the government has banned or prohibited public gatherings in light of the upcoming SADC Summit.

The ZRP categorically denied these allegations, calling them false and urging the public to disregard the misleading information.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings alleging that the government of Zimbabwe has banned or prohibited public gatherings due to the forthcoming SADC Summit.

This information is false, and we urge the public to treat it with the contempt it deserves,” the statement read.

The ZRP emphasized the importance of adhering to the country’s laws while engaging in various activities.

“We implore the public to observe the country’s laws to aid in the maintenance of law and order,” the statement concluded.

The police’s clarification aims to prevent misinformation and ensure that citizens remain informed about the regulations and guidelines related to public events and gatherings.

