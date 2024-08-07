Govt In Exile Solution Against Mnangagwa

How will a govt in exile look like judging by the foundations laid by NelsonChamisa’s 7 million diaspora base? The following video provides a guide-

7 million Zimbabweans,

scattered across the world's most powerful countries of the earth, have sat down to denounce criminals, to stop criminals, to block this criminal institution run by a self boasting genocide criminal of Adolf Hitler levels, pic.twitter.com/pJx2C5SBcW — Zimgovtinexile (@zimgovtinexile) January 14, 2021

7 million Zimbabweans,

scattered across the world’s most powerful countries of the earth, have sat down to denounce criminals, to stop criminals, to block this criminal institution run by a self boasting genocide criminal of Adolf Hitler levels,

Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, at whose hands are the skeketons of 30,000 innocent lives, just as the figure keeps rising.

Just in Jan 2020, he announced he will deploy the army on civilians to punish them once he suspects they are guilty of stopping the rain

Such madness has been the life of Zimbabweans’ since 1983, but it has come to an end.

Even senior members of his own party have described Mnangagwa as Hitler and as Musolini: SYDNEY-Reason Wafawarova, London-Rockefeller Zimba.

At a time when a breakaway nation of Somalia has been accepted by Kenya, the Zim govt in Exile, has been set up and received world wide.

It is made up of half of Zimbabwe’s population and it takes on the template of many other govts in Exile that were very successful in ending genocides.

The time is now.

In London the first headquarters has been set up, the embassy of the Zimbabwe govt in Exile. Zimbabweans had been praying for 37 years, today they have chosen to be the answer to their prayers.

But how much power does the Zim Govt in Exile have?

– it has the combined power of 5 of the biggest nations of the world: US, SA, Russia, EU, UK, all in one. History is unfolding before our eyes-

WATCH, SEE, PARTICIPATE, LIVE AND ENJOY, THE NEW ZIMBABWE IS HERE!

