Macheso Drops 3 Latest Songs This Morning, Though They All Sound The Same

By Showbiz Reporter | The Embarrassing Release of Alick Macheso: A Missed Opportunity in Musical Innovation

On an otherwise ordinary Tuesday morning, the Zimbabwean music scene was shaken, not by the anticipated rhythmic resonance of Alick Macheso’s new tracks (video at bottom of article) but by a wave of disappointment. Macheso, an iconic figure in Sungura music, dropped three of his latest songs, only for listeners to quickly realize they were strikingly similar—disturbingly so. Each track shared the same key and chord progression, leading many to wonder if this was a deliberate artistic choice or a significant oversight.

The Tracks: An Unfortunate Uniformity

Upon first listen, fans were eager to delve into the fresh offerings from Macheso, hoping for the innovative flair that has characterized much of his illustrious career. However, the uniformity between the three tracks quickly became apparent. The identical key and chord progression created a sense of monotony that left even the most loyal listeners underwhelmed. Instead of showcasing a dynamic range of musical prowess, the tracks felt repetitive, each failing to stand out from the others.

A Missed Opportunity for Creative Brilliance

In a country renowned for its rich pool of musical talent, the potential for these tracks to shine was immense. Zimbabwe is home to skilled sound engineers such as Oskid, Mono Mukundu, and Juso Dementor, whose expertise could have transformed these compositions into distinct, polished works of art. The fact that Macheso did not tap into this reservoir of talent is perplexing and disappointing.

Oskid, known for his sharp ear and modern production techniques, could have provided a fresh, contemporary edge to Macheso’s traditional sound. Mono Mukundu, with his deep understanding of the Zimbabwean music landscape and extensive experience, could have infused the tracks with a richer, more textured sound. Juso Dementor, bringing innovative flair and technical prowess, could have ensured that each track was uniquely memorable. The absence of such skilled hands on these tracks is glaring.

The Art of Professional Mixing and Mastering

Professional mixing and mastering are not just technical processes; they are crafts that can elevate a track from mediocrity to brilliance. In the case of Macheso’s releases, this crucial step seems to have been neglected. Proper mixing and mastering could have balanced the elements of the tracks, highlighting Macheso’s vocals and the instrumental nuances. Instead, the tracks felt flat and lifeless, lacking the vibrancy that professional production could have injected.

The reaction from fans has been mixed, but the prevailing sentiment is one of disappointment. Many took to social media to express their frustrations, noting that the tracks, albeit promising in raw form, did not meet the high standards they associate with Macheso. Some loyal fans, however, have chosen to view this as a rare misstep in an otherwise stellar career, hoping that future releases will return to the high-quality production they expect from the Sungura legend.



You did well but the sound and the mix engineering is awful. The person who did this for you is destroying you,” wrote one Sir Marist.

Alick Macheso’s release of three nearly identical tracks should be a lesson over the importance of diversity, innovation, and professional production in music. In a landscape rich with talent and potential, settling for anything less than excellence is a disservice not only to the artist but to the fans as well. This moment should be a catalyst for reflection and improvement. By engaging with top-tier sound engineers and embracing a more varied musical approach, Macheso can ensure that his future releases resonate with the dynamic energy and creativity that has long been his hallmark.

The Zimbabwean music scene, vibrant and ever-evolving, demands nothing less. VIDEO

