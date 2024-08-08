Chamisa Aide Slams Mnangagwa Over Unleashing Terror On Civilians

By A Correspondent

In recent developments in Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has drawn sharp criticism for deploying military-grade equipment against its own citizens.

Former spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change, Gift Ostallos Siziba, condemned the action in a statement made on Wednesday, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Siziba claimed that the regime has mobilized Israeli-made tankers in Chitungwiza, a city known for its significant opposition presence and political activism.

This move is seen as a dramatic escalation in the government’s response to civil dissent and opposition activities.

The use of such heavy equipment against unarmed civilians has sparked outrage and concern both domestically and internationally.

Siziba further suggested that Mnangagwa’s actions are a deliberate attempt to intimidate citizens ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, scheduled to take place later this month in Harare.

By showcasing military might, the government may be trying to project strength and control.

In his statement, Siziba underscored the broader implications of this action, saying, “People power is more powerful than people in power.

It’s homeland or death!” This statement reflects a growing frustration among opposition groups and citizens who feel increasingly threatened by the government’s heavy-handed tactics.

The deployment of military equipment in civilian areas raises serious questions about the extent of Mnangagwa’s commitment to democratic principles and the protection of human rights.

Critics argue that this action is indicative of a broader pattern of suppression and intimidation aimed at stifling dissent and maintaining control.

As the situation unfolds, the international community is watching closely.

There are calls for diplomatic intervention and increased scrutiny to ensure that human rights are upheld and that the Zimbabwean government is held accountable for its actions.

The deployment of tankers in Chitungwiza may well become a defining moment in Zimbabwe’s ongoing struggle for democracy and justice.

