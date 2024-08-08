D-Day For Jacob Ngarivhume

By A Correspondent| A Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo will today hear the bail application by Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who was arrested on charges of participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct.

Ngarivhume’s earlier bid to contest his placement on remand hit a brick wall after Magistrate Moyo dismissed his application.

The police accuse Ngarivhume of participating in a June 16 event together with Jameson Timba and 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists.

In a related matter, CCC activist Last Chinodya, 45, appeared before Harare magistrate Vongai Guriro on charges of disorderly conduct.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira stated that on June 27, Chinodya and others gathered at the Harare Magistrates Court, chanting party slogans and using abusive language after Timba and 78 other CCC members were denied bail. Chinodya’s bail application hearing was deferred for continuation today.

