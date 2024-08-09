Why Blame Nelson Chamisa For Zanu PF Failures?

Spread the love

By Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwean opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has criticized the Zanu PF administration for its failure to alleviate the persistent suffering of citizens.

In a statement released on Thursday, Chamisa emphasized the need for effective leadership to drive economic prosperity.

Chamisa stated:

“PROPER LEADERS PRODUCE PROPER POLITICS AND PROPER ECONOMICS…

To achieve a functional, productive, and competitive economy that benefits businesses, workers, pensioners, and consumers, we need effective leaders and sound policies.

A prime example is the period between 2009 and 2013, when our leadership was in power. During this time, the economy experienced exceptional growth, with an average annual growth rate of 10.7%.

Domestic debt was nearly nonexistent, and we successfully managed external debt while curbing excessive spending and new debt accumulation.

Citizens enjoyed the ability to withdraw foreign currency from ATMs without limits, and money circulated freely throughout the country.

The construction industry thrived, banks offered mortgages and consumer loans, and civil servants and workers received fair salaries.

Our security services sector was satisfied, and even newlyweds could afford proper lobola, bringing joy to families.

The nation was generally content. We have the capacity and capability to achieve even more.

We will make it happen! #HappyAgain #NewDawn #NewIsGreat”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...