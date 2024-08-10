450 More Police Cars, After Military Tankers & Water Cannons Street Deployment

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government has bolstered the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) with 450 new vehicles, following the recent deployment of military tankers and water cannons on the streets to intimidate citizens.

The vehicles were commissioned in Harare on Thursday by Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe said:

“It is for this and many other reasons that the people of Zimbabwe remain indebted to the government’s stance and leadership,” Kazembe said. “I am privileged to highlight that beyond this batch of vehicles, the government is also in the process of availing cutting-edge technology to the police.”

He added, “This fleet of vehicles will significantly improve police service delivery, which is crucial for scene attendance, public order management, patrols, traffic enforcement, border patrols, and general administration.”

This follows last year’s commissioning of 755 vehicles for the police by President Mnangagwa.

