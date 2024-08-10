Mohadi Distributes 450 Vehicles to ZRP Amid Fears of Brutal Attacks On Citizens

By A Correspondent

Political observers are scrutinizing the timing of the Zimbabwean government’s recent allocation of 450 vehicles to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

This move has sparked concerns that it might be aimed at suppressing dissent ahead of the SADC Summit later this month.

The Zanu PF regime appears to be demonstrating a show of force to deter potential protests scheduled for August 16.

“On Friday, Vice President KCD Mohadi oversaw the handover of 450 operational vehicles to the ZRP at the Mkushi Police Training Academy in Harare,” reported state media.

