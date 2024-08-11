Tsvangirai Slams Norton Town Council Over Corruption

By A Correspondent

Richard Tsvangirai, Member of Parliament for Norton Constituency, has sharply criticized the Norton Town Council for what he describes as widespread corruption.

Tsvangirai accused an official named Gutsa of obstructing his planned events by reneging on a promise regarding the use of Ngoni Stadium.

“Norton Town Council is failing to fulfill its mandate due to the corruption and incompetence of its officials,” Tsvangirai stated.

“After Gutsa assured me that I could use Ngoni Stadium on August 12, I received an email saying the ground was booked. This situation needs to be addressed immediately!”

Furthermore, Tsvangirai’s soccer tournament was canceled by the police, who cited insufficient security.

“It is unfortunate that our soccer and netball tournament, scheduled for August 12, 2024, has been cancelled. ZRR Norton has cited a lack of manpower as the reason, marking the second event we have had to cancel in less than two months,” Tsvangirai added.

