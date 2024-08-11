Watch: A Local Prophet Predicting The Imminent Fall Of Mnangagwa

ZimEye
Prophet Ian Ndlovu says, our freedom and restoration will come through shaking and turbulences. He says the season is approaching. The freedom of Zimbabwean people is around the corner. Let's stand and be ready to fight. Link to full video in the comments. pic.twitter.com/Kzq6pFGwxy— Eilard Kajume (@eilardkajume) August 10, 2024
Prophet Ian Ndlovu says, our freedom and restoration will come through shaking and turbulences. He says the season is approaching. The freedom of Zimbabwean people is around the corner. Let's stand and be ready to fight. Link to full video in the comments. pic.twitter.com/Kzq6pFGwxy