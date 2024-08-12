Come Back to Zanu PF, Dexter Nduna Appeals to Kasukuwere and Mzembi

Zanu PF official Dexter Nduna has made a subtle appeal to former party officials Saviour Kasukuwere and Engineer Walter Mzembi to consider returning to the party.

In a post on X, Nduna wrote:

“Maybe you comrades need to find common ground.

You can’t remain enemies forever. By coming to the table to talk, you might discover that you have more in common than you think. In politics, there are no permanent enemies or friends, only shifting interests.

Come and reason together, or choose a neutral venue. Life is too short.”

Kasukuwere responded:

“Good point, Cde Dexter! Why are we being targeted? We have endured this treatment for some time now and must respond accordingly.”

