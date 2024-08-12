Mutsvangwa Ndewemakuhwa: Mzembi

By A Correspondent

Former Tourism Minister Engineer Walter Mzembi has raised serious allegations against Chris Mutsvangwa, claiming that Mutsvangwa is conspiring to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office. Mzembi’s comments, made over the weekend, have sparked significant debate within political circles.

Mzembi described Mutsvangwa as a “charlatan,” noting that he has been dismissed as a Cabinet Minister by both former President Robert Mugabe and Mnangagwa himself. According to Mzembi, Mutsvangwa is not a cooperative team member but rather a disruptive force within the ruling party.

He accused Mutsvangwa of employing tactics that create discord and undermine unity among party members, suggesting that his actions are driven by a penchant for gossip and seeking to create division.

This assertion adds to the already tense political climate in Zimbabwe, where internal party conflicts and leadership challenges are common. Mzembi’s remarks could further exacerbate existing tensions and contribute to the ongoing scrutiny of Mutsvangwa’s political maneuvering.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on how both Mnangagwa and Mutsvangwa respond to these accusations and the impact they may have on Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

