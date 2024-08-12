ZimPF Condemns Zanu PF Barbarism

09 August 2024



PRESS STATEMENT

The Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) condemns the tyrannical behavior of Zimbabwe

government, lead by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and we are asking him to

stop denying citizens their fundamental rights just to please SADC.

Our Prisons are full of Political Prisoners being denied bail on frivolous and

malicious charges. It is clear that the Unconstitutional appointment of Chief Justice

Malaba by President Mnangagwa, was made in order to undermine the

independence of the judiciary, instill fear and threaten citizen’s rights.

The targeting of civil society, arresting of political activist, torturing of innocent

citizens and severe restrictions on political activity have stifled fundamental

freedoms, while the likes of Mike Chimombe, Wicknell Chivayo and others, including

government leaders, are siphoning public resources for personal gains through

goat schemes.

As ZimPF we are concerned and unhappy that to silence the dissenting voices and to

stamp out possible demonstrations violence, torture, and abductions seem to be

the only options deployed. Zimbabwe is going through difficult political and socio-

economic conditions. Civil society actors fill in important gaps in supporting

communities enjoy basic rights through provision of humanitarian support and

empowering communities for civic engagement and participating in democratic

processes. Safeguarding the civic space is essential for Civil Society Organizations

(CSOs) to organize, participate and communicate without hindrance.

We demand that the government of Zimbabwe, by exercise their rights responsibly,

stop harassment of citizens, and we call for a restraint of torturing innocent

activists.

Thank you

Stephen Mazanza

National Chairman

+263 771 728 533 +263 773 198 967 [email protected] www.zimpf.com

