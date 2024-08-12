ZimPF Condemns Zanu PF Barbarism

09 August 2024
PRESS STATEMENT
The Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) condemns the tyrannical behavior of Zimbabwe
government, lead by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and we are asking him to
stop denying citizens their fundamental rights just to please SADC.
Our Prisons are full of Political Prisoners being denied bail on frivolous and
malicious charges. It is clear that the Unconstitutional appointment of Chief Justice
Malaba by President Mnangagwa, was made in order to undermine the
independence of the judiciary, instill fear and threaten citizen’s rights.
The targeting of civil society, arresting of political activist, torturing of innocent
citizens and severe restrictions on political activity have stifled fundamental
freedoms, while the likes of Mike Chimombe, Wicknell Chivayo and others, including
government leaders, are siphoning public resources for personal gains through
goat schemes.
As ZimPF we are concerned and unhappy that to silence the dissenting voices and to
stamp out possible demonstrations violence, torture, and abductions seem to be
the only options deployed. Zimbabwe is going through difficult political and socio-
economic conditions. Civil society actors fill in important gaps in supporting
communities enjoy basic rights through provision of humanitarian support and
empowering communities for civic engagement and participating in democratic
processes. Safeguarding the civic space is essential for Civil Society Organizations
(CSOs) to organize, participate and communicate without hindrance.
We demand that the government of Zimbabwe, by exercise their rights responsibly,
stop harassment of citizens, and we call for a restraint of torturing innocent
activists.
Thank you
Stephen Mazanza
National Chairman
