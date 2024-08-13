Mnangagwa Challenger Haunted By CIOs Ahead Of SADC Summit

By A Correspondent| Sybeth Musengezi, a former Zanu-PF activist known for challenging the legitimacy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascent to power, has reported that unidentified individuals recently visited his home.

Musengezi filed a legal challenge in October 2021, disputing the processes used by the Zanu-PF central committee to appoint Mnangagwa as acting president following the military coup in November 2017 that removed Robert Mugabe from office. The case is still pending in court.

Recently, a group of armed men, claiming to be from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), visited Musengezi’s residence and demanded to see him. Musengezi was not home at the time.

In response, Ncube Attorneys, representing Musengezi, have written to the police seeking confirmation of whether these men were legitimate officers. They have requested a meeting on August 23, 2024, to clarify the matter. Musengezi’s lawyer, Nqobani Sithole, has stated that they are willing to cooperate with the police if the visitors were indeed CID officers, but they have yet to receive any official response.

