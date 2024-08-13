Zimbabwean Businesswoman Accused of Fraud In UAE

By A Correspondent

Dr. Gallie Kawanzaruwa, a Zimbabwean businesswoman based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is facing serious allegations of financial misconduct and exploitation.

Kawanzaruwa, who owns Royal Elite LLC—a company specializing in educational, cultural, and sporting events—stands accused of duping her employees and engaging in fraudulent activities.

Reports indicate that disgruntled employees are owed significant sums in unpaid salaries.

According to sources within the company, employees were promised fair compensation for their work but have since been left without payment.

One employee recounted being recruited through a friend, traveling to the UAE for an interview, and subsequently being hired.

The employee was tasked with various assignments, including setting up educational tours and facilitating sporting events.

“I was referred to the company by a friend and decided to apply for a job. I was then called to UAE for an interview after which I was told I had been successful.I was asked to travel to Africa for exploration of which I managed to execute the tasks that I had been. She send me to various sporting companies across the world.

Kawanzaruwa then asked me to bring schools to Dubai for educational tours. I convinced Erry Maple International School staff to take up the Dubai trip, “said one employee.

One employee was only paid for one month and is owed thousands.

Royal Mabika and Maramba her driver are also owed money and she is harassing them.

Kawanzaruwa also seized a USD 3,5 million deal in Zambia that had been facilitated by her employee.

She grabbed the deal and imposed herself on the Zambian government.

Kawanzaruwa is exploitative, she hired thugs to torment her driver. She is also saying all sorts of bad things about the employees who are determined to get their outstanding salaries. “

Despite fulfilling these duties, they were reportedly paid for only one month, with numerous salary arrears remaining.

Further complicating the situation, it is alleged that Kawanzaruwa operates Hatfield Elite School without remitting taxes to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

The situation is exacerbated by claims of harassment.

Kawanzaruwa is accused of employing intimidation tactics against her driver, Maramba and another employee, Royal Mabika, and hiring thugs to exert pressure.

She is also alleged to have spread negative information about employees who are seeking their due payments.

Efforts to reach Dr. Kawanzaruwa for her response to these allegations have been unsuccessful thus far. As the situation develops, there is a growing concern over the welfare of those affected and the integrity of the business operations under her control.

