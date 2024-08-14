Mnangagwa Oils Soldiers To Crash Weekend Mass Protests

By Political Reporter- The repressive administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fortified the military in preparation to crush the planned August 17 protests in Harare.

On Tuesday, Mnangagwa announced several initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) personnel.

This comes as the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), associated with Nelson Chamisa, claimed to have mobilized over 10,000 people to protest against ongoing human rights abuses by the Harare regime during the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.

In a clear show of force, Mnangagwa last week deployed army tanks in the streets of Harare and Chitungwiza, a move widely seen as an attempt to intimidate potential protesters.

During his address at the 44th anniversary of Defence Forces Day at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Mnangagwa announced plans to construct 3,000 housing units for the defence forces, along with other non-monetary benefits. He stated:

“An array of strategies is underway to improve the welfare of members of our defence forces. Non-monetary incentives such as civil service housing loans and the civil service vehicle purchase scheme have been extended to members of the defence forces. Furthermore, my government has expanded the transport fleet for the defence forces through the procurement and delivery of an assortment of vehicles.”

“In addition to housing units that are ready for occupation, the Government will soon embark on the construction of 3,000 housing units for members of the ZDF. This is part of my administration’s comprehensive programme to increase affordable housing stock throughout the country.”

Mnangagwa also emphasised the importance of healthcare for the military, pledging that all military hospitals and health institutions will be equipped with modern equipment and sufficient medicines. He added:

“Similarly, healthcare for members of the defence forces is of critical importance for their general upkeep. My government is committed to ensuring that all military hospitals and health institutions have the requisite modern equipment and adequate medicines. The construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base is being accelerated.”

The Zanu PF government has long been accused of using the military to suppress opposition voices.

The administration is known for prioritizing the welfare of ZDF members, often providing them with preferential treatment compared to other state employees.

In 2017, the military staged a coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe from power, paving the way for Mnangagwa to assume the presidency.

