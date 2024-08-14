“Paedophilia” Mnangagwa Sympathiser In Hot Soup Over Wreckless Remarks On Under age Girls

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaigner Rutendo Matinyarare is in hot soup over his reckless remarks that encouraged men to hit on under-age girls.

In a video that was widely circulated on social media, Matinyarare is heard saying he loves women and has failed to say no to under-age girls who seduced him.

“I love women, infact i love them so much that dont know how to control myself around them, i have been seduced by 16 year-olds, so a child has just grown out of maturity they come as a little gang to visit ubhudhi in the complex and they seduce you and when you are supposed to say no, you dont say no, i have been there,” said Matinyarare.

Now an NGO named Save our Girls has launched a case in the South African High Court citing social media posts by Matinyarare where he said, “If you date 16-year-olds you get the bonus of also smashing their mums when you are feeling like mature wine.”

Meanwhile, Save Our Girls has also cited tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei as a respondent saying he is the one who is funding Matinyarare’s media activities.

Matinyarare has since responded to the news article denying any links with Tagwirei.

“I am yet to be served with these papers and i am unsure why Kuda Tagwirei is being cited as the funder of what is being labelled my propaganda when i have never met Tagwirei,” he said.

