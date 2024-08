DeMbare Seek Continental Redemption

Harare giants, Dynamos are optimistic of a successful hunt in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round match against ZESCO United of Zambia, with the match set for Gaborone, Botswana this Sunday.

The club’s chief executive officer, Jonathan Mashingaidze, confirmed the Glamour Boys’ readiness for the tie set for the 25 000 seater Botswana National Stadium.

