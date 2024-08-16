Bishop Magaya Reprimands Mnangagwa Over Suppression of Citizens’ Rights

By A Correspondent

Bishop Ancelimo Magaya delivered a scathing rebuke to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government on Thursday, condemning its recent actions against citizens’ freedoms.

His criticism came in solidarity with a recent statement by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, which condemned the state’s harsh measures as the SADC summit approaches.

In his statement, Bishop Magaya expressed support for the bishops’ position, stating, “I unequivocally stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference recent statement in which they in no uncertain terms deplored the state orchestrated clamp down on citizens as the SADC summit draws near.”

Bishop Magaya criticized the government’s tactics as “self-defeating,” arguing that the regime’s oppressive actions ironically support the protesters’ cause.

He further condemned the regime’s use of the law to suppress constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, calling it unjustified and counterproductive.

“Sadly, the second republic has mischievously weaponized the law to suppress people’s constitutionally provided for freedoms,” he said.

Drawing on biblical references to underscore his message, Bishop Magaya warned against the consequences of such repression, quoting Psalm 94:21-23: “The wicked band together against the righteous and condemn the innocent to death. But the LORD has become my fortress, and my God the rock in whom I take refuge.

He will repay them for their sins and destroy them for their wickedness; the LORD our God will destroy them.”

In closing, Bishop Magaya invoked a plea for divine intervention, declaring, “God Save Zimbabwe.”

