Gweru Man Impersonates Lawyer, Steals US$15,000 of Divorce Money

Gweru, Zimbabwe— In a shocking case that has rocked the legal fraternity in Gweru, a man has been arraigned before the courts for impersonating a lawyer and stealing US$15,000 from a divorce settlement. The accused, Takunda Manjokota, is facing serious charges of theft of trust property and practicing law without proper registration.

Manjokota, who appeared in court today, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was remanded out of custody until next Wednesday, pending further proceedings. The case has drawn significant attention due to the brazen nature of the alleged crime and the amount of money involved.



According to the prosecution, led by Mr. Bongani Taurai Mavuto, the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has confirmed that Manjokota is not a registered legal practitioner, notary public, or conveyancer. Despite this, he allegedly posed as a qualified lawyer and duped Ms. Lindiwe Moyo, a resident of Daylesford, into believing that he could handle her divorce case.

The court heard that in January 2023, Manjokota approached Ms. Moyo under the pretense of being a registered lawyer. He allegedly claimed he could assist her in processing her divorce at the Bulawayo High Court, where her case, identified as HC582/10, was being heard. The prosecutor revealed that Manjokota presented himself as an experienced legal professional and convinced Ms. Moyo to entrust him with her case.

Manjokota’s scheme reportedly escalated when he informed Ms. Moyo that he had successfully secured a divorce settlement of US$15,000 from her estranged husband, businessman Mr. Mthonzima Moyo. However, instead of handing over the settlement to Ms. Moyo, Manjokota allegedly demanded a 10 percent fee of US$1,500 for his services. The prosecution asserts that Manjokota never intended to deliver the settlement to Ms. Moyo and instead converted the entire amount to his own use.

The incident has raised alarms about the ease with which individuals can impersonate legal practitioners and exploit unsuspecting clients. Legal experts and members of the public have expressed outrage over the breach of trust and the potential damage to the reputation of the legal profession.

The case against Manjokota is set to continue next week, with the court expected to hear further evidence. If convicted, Manjokota could face severe penalties, including imprisonment and significant fines.

As the case unfolds, the legal community in Zimbabwe is likely to push for stricter measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, including tighter regulation and verification of legal practitioners to safeguard the interests of the public.

