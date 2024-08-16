State Struggles to Validate Charges Against Jacob Ngarivhume

In a dramatic turn of events, the defense lawyer in Jacob Ngarivhume’s disorderly conduct case has challenged the investigating officer to prove Ngarivhume’s presence at the crime scene.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Ngarivhume was attending church in Chitungwiza and spending Father’s Day with his family on June 16, 2024, contradicting reports that he was involved in a meeting with 78 CCC members at Jameson Timba’s house.

The defense successfully argued that the investigating officer failed to provide concrete proof to disprove Ngarivhume’s alibi.

Instead, the officer could only reference unverified witness statements and broken-down CCTV equipment, which led to skepticism and laughter in the courtroom.

The case highlights a troubling pattern of political persecution, where individuals are detained without substantial evidence, especially amid the heightened tensions surrounding the SADC Summit.

