ZIFA Announces AGM Date

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee has set the date for the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The football body hasn’t held any AGM meeting for over two years.

The last meeting happened when Felton Kamambo was still the president of the association.

According to a circular issued by ZIFA, the AGM will happen on 18 October 2024 at Manna Resort, Harare.

The meeting will start at 9 am CAT.

All sixty ZIFA councillors are expected to attend the congress.

The Nomalisation Committee, which is led by chairman Lloyd Mutasa, and representatives from the SRC and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee will also be in attendance.

The agenda of the 2024 AGM will be issued to delegates on 18 September.

