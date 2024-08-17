Opposition MP Arrested in Front Of SADC Heads Of States

By Political reporter- Opposition MP Prince Sibanda has been arrested in Beitbridge on the same day Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state convened in Harare.

Sibanda’s arrest follows a wave of crackdowns by the police, who just a day earlier apprehended 12 individuals in Gokwe for allegedly protesting against the ruling Zanu PF government.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed the arrest, sparking outrage among citizens and human rights groups.

The detained group, reportedly members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), had vocally opposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent appointment as Chairperson of SADC.

They are currently being held at Chitekete Police Station, accused of staging a flash protest at Gokwe Centre on August 15, 2024.

Among the detainees are the two wives of Tawanda Siampongo from the Gokwe-Kabuyuni constituency, who were arrested after police failed to locate their husband.

The arrests have drawn widespread condemnation, with critics arguing that the government’s actions are a blatant attempt to silence dissent.

In a viral video circulated on Thursday, activist leader Givemore Chuma voiced the group’s frustration, stating, “SADC must not be used to sanitize President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illegitimacy. We, the people of Gokwe, reject this. Mnangagwa must leave office—he wasn’t elected by the people. Advocate Nelson Chamisa is the rightful winner and deserves the chairmanship.”

The protests come amid growing discontent with Zanu PF’s 44-year rule, which many believe has failed to deliver on its promises. The opposition’s grievances have been exacerbated by the recent abduction of opposition activist Costa Machingauta, who was forcibly taken from his home by armed men on Thursday night. His lawyers eventually located him in police custody, where he had been held incommunicado. Machingauta claims his minor children were assaulted during the abduction, adding to the mounting human rights concerns.

As SADC leaders gather in Harare, the arrest of Sibanda and the escalating crackdown on opposition figures are likely to cast a dark shadow over the summit, raising serious questions about the state of democracy and human rights in Zimbabwe.

