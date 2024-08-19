ZAOGA Exposed For Executing Witchcraft Attacks On British Citizens

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A Scottish newspaper has exposed the ZANU PF aligned pastor Ezekiel Guti’s church for carrying out witchcraft attacks on British citizens.



ZAOGA was singled out over its practice of subjecting church members to exorcisms it exempts the founders of their own wrongdoings such as paedophilia, and promoting the political abuses of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa on citizens.



ZAOGA whose founder the late Ezekiel Guti is accused of impregnating his own daughter (the successor Joel’s mother), plus covering up the raping of children by his convicted brother Nelson, operates a spirituality that frightens followers by making them believe that they are less worthy than other humans.

The church teaches its late leader’s obsession with corpse remains which he claimed provide witchcraft powers so that a person lives to 100. (Video)

The paper fingers the institution over forcing members to pay large lump sums of money to obtain validation, and claiming that the leaders have power to do exorcise people.

