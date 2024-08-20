Cde Chinx’s Wife Patricia Dies

By A Correspondent| Wife of the late liberation war hero Cde Chinx real name Dickson Chingaira Makoni, Patricia Simon Makoni has died.

Patricia died on Sunday the 18th of August 2024.

The Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) has since send its condolences to the Makoni family following Patricia’s death.

Patricia who once worked as a police officer was married to Cde Chinx who died in 2017 at the age of 61. He was buried at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre.

She featured on Cde Chinx’s music videos

Details of Patricia’s death are still sketchy. Keep refreshing this page for more…

