Death Toll Rises to Seven in St Patricks, Seke Road Accident

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced an increase in the death toll following a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of Seke Road and St Patrick’s Road in Hatfield, Harare. The accident, which took place on the 13th of August 2024, has claimed a total of seven lives.

In a press statement released today, the ZRP provided an update following the initial report on 14th August 2024. It was confirmed that four additional victims who had been hospitalized at Sally Mugabe Hospital and Chitungwiza Hospital have succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to seven.

The police have identified the four victims as:

Lucky Gwangwanza , a male adult from Unit M, Seke, Chitungwiza.

, a male adult from Unit M, Seke, Chitungwiza. Andrew Chikwanda (38) , a male adult from Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza.

, a male adult from Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza. Tafadzwa Sibanda (29) , a male adult from Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza.

, a male adult from Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza. Michael Munyanga (49), a male adult from Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza.

The ZRP extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and urged all road users to exercise extreme caution to prevent further tragedies.

In a statement, the ZRP emphasized the importance of driver vigilance on the roads, highlighting that such accidents are preventable through careful driving and adherence to traffic regulations.

