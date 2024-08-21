Chamisa MP Jailed Over SADC Summit

By Political Reporter- The former opposition legislator, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who was arrested in Beitbridge on the day of the SADC summit, has been remanded in custody.

He appeared in court on allegations of inciting violence during the just-ended 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

He was remanded in custody until Friday for a bail application.

The court heard that during the period extending from August 1, 2024 to August 16, 2024, the accused posted in WhatsApp groups, and his X handle named Prince Dubeko Sibanda/@Dubeko Sibanda inciting members of CCC to engage in violent activities.

Sibanda posted some of the following words, “Unless the SADC creates a platform where the Heads of State will engage Zimbabweans on the SEOM report & other issues, we will create a platform to meet with them in the streets of Harare.

“No intimidation will stop us. Let’s shut down Harare in August. Let’s barricade the streets in Harare. Let’s burn tyres and use old cars”.

Some of the messages were captured as screenshots by witnesses and were submitted to the police.

The court heard that as a result of the incitement, High Glen Road was barricaded and tyres were burnt along the road at Mukonono river bridge, Marimba, thereby endangering the free movement of persons and traffic using that road on August 16, 2024 at around 4.30am.

On August 17, 2024, a team of detectives from CID Beitbridge saw the accused at Beitbridge Border Post and arrested him.

