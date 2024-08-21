Vendor In Hospital After Being Bashed For Selling Fake Products

BREAKING NEWS: VENDOR BEATEN FOR SELLING FAKE CHOCOLATE

A 32 year old man, David Malumane was beaten by buyers at Dayizenza Complex in Bushbuckridge for selling fake chocolates. Malumane was allegedly selling fake Ferraro Roshe chocolate wrapped seeds.

According to sources one buyer opened the chocolates and found Amarula seed.

The buyer rushed back to confront the seller. After the crowd gathered they discovered all chocolates are the same. Malumane was beaten severely. He has since been hospitalised.

Limpopo Newspaper

