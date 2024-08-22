Cocaine In Ruwa

Ruwa Man Remanded in Custody for Cocaine Possession

Ruwa, Zimbabwe — A local man from Ruwa, Tafadzwa Mpofu, has been remanded in custody after being found in possession of six sachets of cocaine with a combined mass of 4 grams. The incident has sparked concern over the growing presence of illegal drugs in the area.

Mpofu was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics unit in Harare. Acting on a tip-off, detectives approached Mpofu at around 4:30 AM, conducted a body search, and discovered the six sachets of suspected cocaine hidden in his right trouser pocket.

After the discovery, Mpofu was immediately taken into custody and transported to the CID Drugs and Narcotics headquarters, where a field test confirmed that the substance was indeed cocaine. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at ZWL$2,800.

Mpofu appeared in court later that day, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. The court has since remanded him in custody, with the next hearing scheduled for September 4, when he will appear in a different court for plea recording and trial proceedings.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating drug-related crimes in Zimbabwe. Authorities have pledged to continue their efforts to curb the distribution and use of dangerous drugs in communities across the country.

The public is urged to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or possession to the nearest police station as part of a collective effort to maintain safety and security.

