Chamisa In Great Loss

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- One of the country’s charismatic opposition politicians, Nelson Chamisa’s key allies and former Lupane East MP, Bright Vanya Moyo, has died.

Moyo was elected Member of Parliament for Lupane East in August 2023.

He was together with a dozen more legit CCC elected MPs illegally recalled from Parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu with the assistance of his (Tshabangu) Zanu PF handlers.

His death was announced Friday by former CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Gift Siziba Friday on his X account. Said Siziba:

I had the privilege of working with him in Lupane as the cluster leader there, witnessing firsthand his tireless work ethic, unwavering dedication, and the immense love he received from the people of Lupane. He was a man of the people. He remained steadfast, solid and true to the ideals we believe in – a true fighter! Rest in peace, bafo; you ran your race, a good fight it was. Until we meet again!

Deeply saddened to announce the heartbreaking news of the passing of Hon. Bright Vanya Moyo (pictured with President Chamisa), the elected Member of Parliament for Lupane East. His tenure was tragically cut short by an unjust recall from parliament, orchestrated by Tshabangu in… pic.twitter.com/lq6jvymCtK — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) August 23, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...