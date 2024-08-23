Chamisa In Great Loss

By Political Reporter- One of the country’s charismatic opposition politicians, Nelson Chamisa’s key allies and former Lupane East MP, Bright Vanya Moyo, has died.
Moyo was elected Member of Parliament for Lupane East in August 2023.
He was together with a dozen more legit CCC elected MPs illegally recalled from Parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu with the assistance of his (Tshabangu) Zanu PF handlers.
His death was announced Friday by former CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Gift Siziba Friday on his X account. Said Siziba:
I had the privilege of working with him in Lupane as the cluster leader there, witnessing firsthand his tireless work ethic, unwavering dedication, and the immense love he received from the people of Lupane. He was a man of the people. He remained steadfast, solid and true to the ideals we believe in – a true fighter! Rest in peace, bafo; you ran your race, a good fight it was. Until we meet again!